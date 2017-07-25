Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet auctioning a private dinner with the pair for charity - read the details Do you fancy dining with Kate and Leo at a restaurant of your choice?

Fancy going to dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet? A private dinner with the Titanic co-stars is currently one of the items being auctioned at one of Leo's annual gala events, which will take place on Wednesday in St. Tropez, France. The money raised by the winner of the special prize will go to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which aims to aid environmental issues.

The dinner, which will take place in October or November in New York City, will give the winner of the auction free reign on where they would like to dine with the pair. Fans of the pair were quick to discuss the possibility to having a sit down meal with them, with one tweeting: "How judged would I be for starting a GoFund me to win an auctioned dinner with Leo & Kate," while another added: "My dream of third wheeling a dinner with Leo and Kate can become a reality." A third person joked: "Leo and Kate are auctioning off to have dinner with them in New York I wanna bid but I'm not rich."

Leo and Kate have been close friends ever since co-starring in the blockbuster Titanic back in 1998. Speaking about their friendship, Leo told Oprah Winfrey: "In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together; we've been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We've been there for each other and helped guide each other." Kate joked about him during an appearance on the Today show. Speaking about how they have both changed since filming Titanic, she said: "Well, I think I can speak for both of us: we have a lot more wrinkles. Don't we, darling? I'm proud of him, though. I can't say that you're taller, because you were always tall. He's a man now; look at him — he's just bigger."