Diana, Our Mother: Celebrities react to Princes William and Harry's touching documentary Audiences were in tears during Princes William and Harry's documentary about their mum, Diana

Diana, Our Mother had audiences in tears on Monday night as Princes William and Harry spoke fondly about their mum, who tragically passed away aged just 36 when the two royals were aged 15 and 12 respectively. During the documentary, the pair spoke emotionally about their relationship with her, and what sort of mother she was, and celebrities were quick to react to the touching programme.

Princes William and Harry spoke about their mum

Naomi Campbell tweeted: "Thinking of #PrinceWilliam and #PrinceHarry. A beautiful mother in and out," while Fearne Cotton added: "I'm already a wreck watching this @ITV Princess Diana show. Prince William and Prince Harry are so eloquent and brave to talk so openly." Piers Morgan also spoke about how much he admired Diana, writing: "Never met a more beguiling, mischievous, passionate & complex woman. Loved her."

Prince Harry spoke emotionally about his mum

During the documentary, the two brothers gave several anecdotes about Diana, who was killed in a car crash back in 1997. Harry said: "She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible. Even talking about it now, I can feel the hugs that she used to give us," adding: "Our mother was a total kid, through and through". William revealed that Diana "had a very cheeky sense of humour," and told an hilarious story about how his mum once had Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford surprise him at Kensington Palace, leading him to be totally speechless – especially since he had posters of them on his walls at the time! Prince Harry also spoke about how difficult it was to process her death. He told the interviewer: "The first time I cried was at the funeral. And probably since then, maybe only once. So there's a lot of grief that still needs to be let out."