Dermot O'Leary posts tribute to cat, Silver, following his death Dermot O'Leary's beloved pet cat, Silver, has died

Dermot O'Leary has posted an emotional tribute to his cat, Silver, on Instagram following his sad death. The X Factor host explained that the family pet, who had a heart condition and passed away aged just four, was "a wonderful friend, companion and cuddle giver," and shared several snaps of him in an album on Instagram.

Dermot's pet cat has passed away

Dermot captioned the series of photos: "Had to finally say goodbye to our little Italian boy Silver today. He bravely fought on for 7 months against a horrible heart condition (originally given days to live back in December.) One tough little Puglia paisano cat! No words can begin to describe what a massive heart shaped hole he leaves in our lives. He made our house a home, made us better people, and won the hearts of all that met him. He gave & received unconditional love, and was genuinely the most dog like cat we've ever met… As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful for the stray kitten which came into our lives."

The 44-year-old went on to reveal how he and his wife, Dee, came to adopt little Silver. He said: "From the moment he came into the world in an olive grove in Puglia, (Dee actually helped deliver him, in a deft piece of cat midwifery) to his last breath holding onto his mama - he was a wonderful friend, companion & cuddle giver, and you couldn't have wished for a more human like cat. Smart, funny, intuitive, with a model looks & a killer blue steel. Born, raised and went to sleep in his mama's arms. You couldn't have wished for a more dignified & serene passing."

Dermot's fans were quick to send messages of sympathy, with one writing: "So so sorry for your loss, he was lucky to be so loved as part of your family, doesn't sound like he could have had a better four years though taken too soon," while another added: "Beautiful words, Dermot. As a cat mama myself I feel for you, he was such a beautiful boy, free from suffering."