Gogglebox star Chris Steed and new husband Tony Butland exchange vows in wedding video Chris and Tony Butland-Steed have shared their wedding video - watch it here!

Gogglebox star Chris Steed and his husband, Tony Butland, have shared a beautiful video of their wedding day. The pair, who have now both taken the name 'Butland-Steed', tied the knot in Brighton, and the video revealed their heartwarming vows, as well as speeches and readings from their guests, including Chris's co-star, Stephen Webb.

MORE: Gogglebox engagements

The video begins with a message that reads: "This is not a fairytale… This is a tale of two fairies." The video then showed people preparing for the beautiful day, with Tony saying: "We couldn't quite believe we had gotten to the day when we woke up this morning. Today is the culmination of many things that have happened to us in our lives."

Speaking to HELLO! about their gorgeous wedding day, Chris said: "It was amazing. Do you know what? You know how when you talk to married couples about their wedding day and they say it was the best day of their lives? Up until that point I didn't believe that it could be possible. It was the most amazing day of my life and I know it was of Tony's life as well."

READ: Scarlett Moffatt reveals parents have been dropped from Gogglebox: 'We are gutted'

Chris and Tony tied the knot earlier this month

The touching video description read: "It was a beautiful and important day for both of them, and not just because it celebrated their love and gave them legal married status. Chris & Tony both grew up during a time where being gay in the UK was tough. Equality was just a pipedream, and society did not accept being gay as it does today. Freedom to be yourself and marry weren't possible. This short video is a tribute to all of their heroes who fought so hard to give them the freedom to live as themselves, as well as the freedom to marry at their beautiful Brighton wedding. Chris and Tony are hoping that, in some small way, their wedding video might inspire some and give hope to others."