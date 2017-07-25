Olivia Wilde introduces new rescue pup to Instagram Olivia Wilde encouraged her followers to adopt dogs

Olivia Wilde has introduced her adorable new dog, named Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde, to Instagram, and encouraged her fans to also adopt dogs from shelters rather than buy them as puppies. Sharing a snap of her new family pet, she wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen, meet the heartbreaker formerly known as Maxamillion, now christened by his new human brother as Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde. 3 years young and 10 lbs of pure goodness."

Olivia has renamed the dog, Elvis

Speaking about adopting the canine, she said: "He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be. Thanks to @barcshelter we found the missing member of our brood. This is our second adopted furry son and we cannot recommend it enough. There are so many animals looking for homes. This little guy was next on the kill list at a shelter in Texas not too long ago! Please consider saving a dog today. #adoptdontshop #Elvishasenteredthebuilding." The actress isn't the first star to encourage adopting from rescue shelters, as Meghan Markle also has two rescue dogs.

Olivia shares two children with her fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, and the House star recently opened up about their son and daughter's relationship, joking that her son Otis gives his little sister, Daisy, a hard time. Chatting on The Late Late Show, she said: "He's like a drill sergeant. I don't know who let him watch Full Metal Jacket, but he is so hard on her. He's really putting her through the works, it's boot camp. So she's going to come out of it really ripped and with a great attitude. But he screams!"

She continued: "I have an older sister who was so nice to me, so I'm not familiar with this. I have a little brother and I was nice to him. So I don't know. I think he's aware that he's sharing me with her because I'm on Broadway and as everyone who's in a play will tell you, you miss a lot of bedtimes and it's tough."