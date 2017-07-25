Frank Sinatra’s widow, Barbara Sinatra, dies aged 90 Barbara passed away at home on Tuesday 25 July

Barbara Sinatra, the former wife of singer Frank Sinatra and renowned philanthropist, has died at the age of 90. The former model passed away at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, on Tuesday 25 July.

Barbara founded the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in 1986, which provides help for neglected children. Director of the centre, John Thoresen, told The Desert Sun: "She died comfortably surrounded by family and friends at her home."

Barbara and Frank married in 1976 and the couple enjoyed a 22-year marriage until Frank’s death in 1998. Frank, who died of a heart attack, had been previously married to Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow. Barbara, who was often dubbed "Lady Blue Eyes," had been married twice before herself.

Barbara is survived by her only child, son Robert.

