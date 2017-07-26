Hilary Duff's home robbed while she holidayed in Muskoka Jewellery and money were taken from the star's home

Hilary Duff's Los Angeles home was robbed last week while the Younger star was on a summer getaway in Muskoka with her five-year-old son. Luckily no one was home at the time when the incident occurred on 19 July. The suspect reportedly made off with 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewellery.

While Hilary has not commented on the devastating news, her reps did release the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe." The star's security team is now involved and is working with "the authorities on this incident and [will] handle security measures moving forward."

The 29-year-old actress is the latest celebrity to be targeted by thieves. Alanis Morissette had approximately $2million worth of jewellery stolen from her L.A. home in February and model Kendall Jenner, and actresses Ronda Rousey and Emma Rossum also had valuables removed from their homes over the past couple of months.