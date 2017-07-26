Cheryl compliments boyfriend Liam Payne's new look The new mum returned to social media to praise her boyfriend

Cheryl has been quiet on social media since welcoming her baby son Bear in January. But it appears the singer couldn't resist complimenting her boyfriend Liam Payne after he showed off his new hairstyle on Instagram on Tuesday.

STORY: Cheryl and Liam Payne head out for date night

The One Direction star drove fans wild after he posted a moody selfie with the caption "Fresh cuts", and Cheryl certainly appeared to approve too. "Love it," she commented on the photo, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Fresh cuts 💇🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Liam Payne showed off his new haircut on Instagram

Cheryl's comment comes just days after Liam sparked speculation that they had secretly tied the knot by referring to the Girls Aloud singer as his "wife" during a video chat with French website On The Move.

Speaking of his new solo music career, Liam told the website: "To be honest with you I don't know yet what it is like to write while being a father, I have not passed through this experience. I have something that I'm preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter." However a rep for the star has since clarified the comments, telling HELLO! Online: "No they are not married."

STORY: Liam Payne's rep clarifies wedding rumours

Back in May, Liam revealed that his partner had reverted to her own surname Tweedy after her marriages to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Ashley Cole. Speaking on BBC Radio 1Xtra to promote his new single Strip That Down, the One Direction star told the show: "Her name is officially Cheryl Tweedy now, but to be honest it doesn't really bother me, we have a kid together, there's a lot more to our life."

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The couple recently went out on a romantic date night together

Cheryl and Liam went public with their romance in early 2016 much to the surprise of their fans, and even their closest friends. Liam's bandmate Louis Tomlinson admitted on Monday that he was shocked to discover about their relationship, telling ITV's Lorraine: "I mean I heard little bits of development every now and then from Liam but I didn't know how far it was going to end up obviously. I mean I'm super happy for them but at first yeah, it was a bit of a shock I suppose, it was a little bit of a shock."