John Barrowman rushed into hospital after suffering appendicitis

John Barrowman has given his fans an update after being rushed into surgery to undergo an appendectomy. Talking to the camera from a hospital bed, the Doctor Who star spoke about the surgery, saying: "Good morning everybody. It's 10:30 in the morning in California and I was woken up at 6am and rushed right into surgery. I feel a bit like I've been hit by a car and I'm just sore all over so that's it."

He continued: "They're going to see how I am later today and they said if I'm okay I may get to go home but otherwise I'm going to be here in the hospital. It's pretty good that the staff in the surgery knew who I was! They were fans which was kind of funny. I was just lucky that my appendix didn't burst they caught it in time."

John, who recently made an appearance wearing a sparkly TARDIS dress at the Comic Con in San Diego at the weekend, admitted that he began to feel ill after his visit to the convention. "After Comic Con in San Diego I felt like I was getting a flu and I think that was the start of it," he explained. His fans were quick to send him messages of support, with one writing: "Do what the doctor tells you. I didn't listen and ended up a back in hospital a week later. OH and take care of yourself. I am looking forward to meeting you at the end of August," while another added: "Get well soon, John. Your fans love you and I know you love your fans but please don't tax yourself too much with these updates. Just focus on getting better. I'm sure that seeing your parents will be a great comfort. Take care, mate!"