Usher is the latest celebrity to join James Corden on the popular segment of his chat show, Carpool Karaoke! Opening the segment with the usual request that a surprise celebrity helps him get to work, James is joined by Usher, who joked that he "thought James would never call". The pair then sang some of Usher's biggest hits together, including Yeah!, Burn, OMG and Caught Up. Chatting about his talent as a dancer, Usher said: "I started off dancing in the street with my cousin. And dance was everywhere, it was a part of the culture."

"Not in High Wickham", James Corden quipped. "I'd have to make up my own moves." James then tried to show Usher some dance moves, leaving the musician unimpressed. The pair then got out of the car to practice how they should walk into a club. James joked: "I feel like I'm in a Broadway show, I can't do it without the jazz hands!" Usher then gave James a hilarious impromptu dance class before the pair performed Burn together.

The pair even took a trip to Usher's star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and gave it a clean-up. During the trip, Usher also spoke about his veganism, admitting that he enjoys eating meat but tries to avoid it. Fans were quick to praise the hilarious segment, with one writing: "I feel like James brings out the best in all of his guests. They all seem to have a lot of fun," while another added: "One of the best Car Pool Karaoke sessions EVER... Thanks for being such a great sport Usher! You're such a gentleman! Thanks James>"