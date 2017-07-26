Angelina Jolie opens up about her 'brave' children following split from Brad Pitt The mother-of-six opened up about her unique and happy family life

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt in an interview with Vanity Fair, admitting that things became "difficult" towards the end of their relationship. The doting mum praised her six "strong-minded" children for their bravery during the difficult time: "They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them. They’ve been very brave. They were very brave," she said.

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about her split from Brad Pitt. Photo Credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The Hollywood star, travels around the world with her brood, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, described her lifestyle as "not normal" but in no means "negative." In response the reports that Brad was craving a more stable, normal life, she said: "[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative. That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children."

Angelina’s nine-year-old son, Knox, in particular seems to be embracing his exciting childhood, with his mum revealing: "[Knox] said, ‘Who wants to be normal? We’re not normal. Let’s never be normal.’ Thank you—yes! We’re not normal. Let’s embrace being not normal!"

Angelina graces the front cover of September's Vanity Fair. Photo Credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

And although Angela is currently promoting the release of her new film, a Netflix-original adaptation of First They Killed My Father, she then plans to take a break from filming to spend more time with her children. "I’m just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house," she said. "That’s my passion. At the request of my kids, I’m taking cooking classes. As I go to sleep at night, I think, Did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day? I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three." She added: "But now I need to get my boots on and go hang, take a trip."

Angelina and her six children enjoy their 'not normal' life

The break will no doubt be a welcome one, with the star having developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition which results in damage to facial nerves. "Sometimes women in families put themselves last," she said, "until it manifests itself in their own health." Angelina has thankfully made a full recovery with the help of acupuncture.