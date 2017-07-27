Larry Lamb hints at Gavin and Stacey movie Would you like to watch a film version of Gavin and Stacey?

Larry Lamb has opened up about the popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey, and suggested there is a "distinct possibility" there will be a film adaptation of the hit show. The former I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here contestant, who played Gavin's dad Mick, opened up to Press Association about the chances of a film being made.

"I don’t think anybody that was in it would ever say no to it," he said. "I think it's highly unlikely that they'll ever make another television series of Gavin and Stacey. I think it's a distinct possibility that one day, they might make a film, that's it. That's purely conjecture... It's got a huge audience, so I'm sure that's what they'll do."

James Corden, who plays Smithy in the show, also recently opened up about returning to the comedy. Chatting to Capital Breakfast radio presenter Roman Kemp, he said: "I don't know [if it will happen], actually, is the truth. I don't know. Ruth and I, we talk about it, not in a way of 'Oh shall we do it?', we talk more about the characters and I wonder what they're doing now. I think if did, we'd try and do it secretly, without any sort of announcement, and just see if we can find a story, or if there's even time. I mean, she's so busy and obviously I live over there. So, who knows."

The host of the Late Late Show continued: "I got sort of reminded of it. The other day it was the tenth anniversary, ten years since the show went out, which I found myself oddly, I got quite emotional about it actually. I don't know why."