Annie Lennox's daughter breaks silence on boyfriend's shock death Ian Jones was tragically killed in a kayaking accident in 2015

Tali Lennox – the 24-year-old daughter of singer Annie Lennox – has spoken for the first time about the tragic death of her boyfriend in 2015. Tali was left devastated when photographer Ian Jones was killed during a kayaking trip on the Hudson River in New York. The couple capsized and Ian was swept away by the current. His body was recovered a few days later. Speaking to ES Magazine in this week's edition, the British model bravely reflected on that period of her life.

"It's so surreal when something like that happens," she said. "So real and so surreal at the same time, someone you can be around all the time… In my case, it was my best friend. His family were basically my family in New York. I spent all my time with them. And then suddenly he's not there. It's completely bizarre to me."

Tali Lennox has bravely spoken about the tragic death of her boyfriend Ian Jones

Shortly after Ian's death, Tali took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner. "My heart is shattered. My best friend, my soul mate, my partner in crime & creativity, the love & light of my life is no longer with me," she wrote. "All the love that has been sent to me is giving me the strength to get through this. I know that he is so so happy that I was safely rescued. Let us honour & celebrate this beautiful soul & keep following the light."

Tali's mother Annie has previously spoken about the tragic incident. During an appearance on Lorraine, the 61-year-old Eurythmics star said of her daughter: "She was involved, as you know and many people know, in a sort of fatal accident. Tali is here, Tali is alright. It was awful. And I think when you have experiences like this, your gratitude for life it become like a day-to-day thing." She added: "I think about people on a daily basis that have to live which such tragedy and loss, and I emphasise with them always."