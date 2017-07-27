Louise Redknapp breaks social media silence following split from Jamie The former Strictly Come Dancing star is performing in hit musical Cabaret

Louise Redknapp has broken her silence on social media, following her split from husband Jamie. But the former Strictly Come Dancing star made no reference to her marital woes, instead showing fans how she's been keeping busy. Sharing a photo on Instagram of her script for Cabaret, Louise revealed that she has started learning her lines. "A bit of #cricket and a little read of my script, hoping the rain holds off," the mum-of-two wrote.

The singer, 42, is focusing on her career following the breakdown of her marriage. She is set to perform in the hit musical with her friend and former Strictly co-star, Will Young. Her fans were quick to comment on her photo, with many telling Louise that they had booked tickets and couldn't wait to see her in the show.

The Eternal pop star announced her exciting news earlier this month, revealing that she will play the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She shared a photo on Instagram showing her posing seductively in her costume, complete with bowler hat and sassy black wig. "So excited to get started on #cabaret @willyoungofficial@bklproductions #sallybowles," she wrote.

Her upcoming performance will no doubt keep Louise distracted. The Let's Go Round Again singer has recently had a rocky couple of weeks, with news of her marriage breakdown coming to light. Louise and husband Jamie were married in Bermuda in 1998, and only recently marked their 19th wedding anniversary. The couple have two sons together – Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau.

Reports that Louise and Jamie, 44, had split first surfaced in July. Louise was pictured holidaying in Majorca with her two sons, without her footballer husband. Earlier this week, Louise's friend Karen Clifton, who she grew close to on Strictly, also revealed: "On the show, Louise grew in confidence and you could see her wings expanding. It's been great because she's been a stay-at-home mum and sometimes you can forget about yourself."

She added to The Sun: "Now she's giving herself a little bit more attention and she's taking care of herself, which is lovely. She's reinventing herself. She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."