Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to friend Jason Bateman - watch the sweet video! Jennifer Aniston opened up about her close friend, Jason Bateman

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her close friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. In her speech, the Friends actress teased her friend about old, embarrassing photos (including one of him on the cover of a Muppet magazine). Jennifer and Jason met while he was working on a show called Simon, before he accompanied her on a skiing trip where they became friends.

Jennifer hugged Jason after her speech

Addressing the crowd, Jennifer said: "One thing has proven itself to be true and that is having longevity in this business is not easy. Especially starting out as a child actor. Usually that's a story that doesn't always end well. When I actually met Jason it was kind of looking like it could go either way." She proudly continued: "He's a fantastic partner in crime, the most generous man that makes the world laugh and cry on a dime. Oh, and he's a vicious negotiator. I have been in the room, and I have witnessed it. Do not poke that bear."

Becoming a little emotional, Jennifer gave an insight into Jason's personality, saying: "The part that I'm really the luckiest, that I get to witness as his friend, is Jason Bateman the husband, the fantastic father, the dear friend and as we lovingly call him: Grandpa. He looks 12. He acts 100. A head of hair that women envy. He works hard. He's tired. Even in his most restful state, he's one of the loveliest men to be around. He always gives you deep connection, full attention, authenticity and some of the deepest belly laughs that I can remember. We are all so very proud of you."