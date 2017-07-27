Is Millie Mackintosh engaged to her boyfriend Hugo Taylor? The former Made in Chelsea star, 28, was previously married to Professor Green

Millie Mackintosh has sparked reports that she and her boyfriend Hugo Taylor are engaged. The former Made in Chelsea star, 28, has been pictured wearing a large ring while on holiday with her beau in Mykonos. She was seen relaxing on a sun lounger in a white bikini, but it wasn't her enviable figure that caught the eye this time. The fashionista appeared to be wearing a huge rock – perhaps a diamond – on her left hand.

Some have speculated that Hugo popped the question earlier this week, when Millie celebrated her birthday. The couple have been enjoying a romantic summer break in Greece, with Millie showing off her perfect beach body in various Instagram snaps. One picture showed Professor Green's ex-wife flaunting her figure on the beach as she wrote: "Beachy birthday #21again." Millie also followed it up with another post, writing: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Bring on the next year."

The pretty socialite cosied up to her boyfriend in another picture as they posed on their private boat against the turquoise sea. "Our Grecian odyssey!" Millie captioned the snap. Her boyfriend Hugo has also been sharing a couple of snaps on Instagram, showing off his sun-soaked surroundings. "Beautiful first day on this wonderful Island. Loved checking out Scorpios Beach. Very laid back and drenched in sunshine," he wrote.

Hugo and Millie first started dating in 2011 when they starred in Made in Chelsea. The couple split after they cheated on each other, and Millie went on to marry rapper Professor Green in September 2013 after she left the reality TV show. They separated in February 2016 and a couple of months later, Hugo and Millie rekindled their romance.