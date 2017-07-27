Rio Ferdinand is introduced to girlfriend Kate Wright's mother during night out The celebrity couple confirmed their romance earlier this month

It seems Rio Ferdinand's relationship with new girlfriend Kate Wright is going from strength to strength. The former TOWIE star introduced the retired footballer to her mother and a group of close friends during a night out together. She recently took to her social media sites to share a picture of the night's celebrations with her loved ones, and Rio could be seen in the reflection of a mirror.

We love our mummas ❤️ A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

News of their relationship was revealed earlier this year, which may have prompted Kate's decision to leave the ITVBe reality show. But Rio, 38, and Kate, 26, have gone to great lengths to keep their romance under wraps. Earlier this month, after weeks of speculation, Rio confirmed he was dating the blonde beauty by sharing a picture of the pair with his three children. Although their faces were not visible, the snap saw the group show off their new Yeezy trainers. The former TOWIE beauty also uploaded a similar shot of their feet.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright confirmed their romance earlier this month

This is the first relationship the former Manchester United footballer has been in since his wife Rebecca Ellison died of breast cancer in 2015, aged just 34. The couple first met in 2000 and were married nine years later. They went on to have three children, sons Lorenz and Tate and daughter Tia. Meanwhile, Rio is currently mourning the loss of his own mother, Janice St Fort, who passed two weeks ago following a battle with cancer.

Last weekend, Kate joined Rio's sister Sian on a charity run to honour the siblings' mum. Sian took to her Instagram page to share a post of herself and Kate wearing vests which had a picture of Janice's face on as they ran the 5k race in London's Hyde Park. The sports star recently starred in a BBC One documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, which showed Rio adapting to life as a single dad. His mother Janice featured on the show, and was seen helping out with her three young grandchildren.