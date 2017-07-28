Bobby Brown marks anniversary of Bobbi Kristina's death with touching tribute

Bobby Brown marked the second anniversary of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's death by posting a touching tribute to his little girl on Twitter. In celebration of her life, the singer shared a personal video of Bobbi Kristina singing Adele's hit song Someone Like You.

The memory was also shared on The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House's Instagram page. The non-profit organization, which Bobby founded in his daughter's name, provides support for victims of domestic violence. The organisation captioned the post, "Today we remember you #BobbiKristina  #eNough #LoveShouldntHurt  SAY HER NAME - NEVER FORGET" and reminded its followers to reach out for help if they are in trouble.

Bobbi Kristina passed away in July 2015, just six months after she was found unconscious at her home in Atlanta. The shocking loss occurred a mere three years after her mother Whitney Houston died from an accidental drowning that resulted from cocaine use and heart disease in February 2012. Following her death, her father released a statement in which he promised to honour her memory. "Krissy was an angel […] My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honour her memory. Our loss is unimaginable. We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl."