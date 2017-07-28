Louise Redknapp returns to Instagram to celebrate son's birthday The singer recently split from husband Jamie Redknapp after 19 years of marriage

Louise Redknapp is yet to comment on reports she has split from husband Jamie Redknapp after 19 years of marriage. And she made no reference to their separation when she returned to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her eldest son Charley's 13th birthday. The former Strictly star uploaded a snapshot showing her standing next to the teenager, using her fingers to make him smile. "Happy birthday to my big boy, who gets totally embarrassed having his pic done with his mum in front of his mates love u x." In the picture, Louise does appear to still be wearing her engagement ring from Jamie.

Louise Redknapp has taken to Instagram to celebrate son Charley's 13th birthday

Louise, 42, has found herself in the spotlight in recent weeks, following the news of her marriage breakdown. The former Eternal singer and husband Jamie tied the knot in Bermuda in June 1998, and only recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. The couple have two sons together – Charley and eight-year-old Beau.

Jamie and Louise are yet to officially announce their split – although one of Louise's Strictly friends recently confirmed that the couple have called it quits. Pro dancer Karen Clifton told the Sun that she had seen a different side to Louise since they worked side-by-side on the BBC programme. "On the show Louise grew in confidence and you could see her wings expanding. It's been great because she's been a stay-at-home mum and sometimes you can forget about yourself," she said. "Now she's giving herself a little bit more attention and she's taking care of herself, which is lovely. She's reinventing herself. She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."

Louise and Jamie were married in Bermuda in 1998

Karen's comments come just one month after Louise played down rumours their relationship was in trouble. Speaking about ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage, she told the Mirror: "It was surreal. Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner in Zuma, and we were in bed together when we saw in Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We're great – don't worry about us! Everything is fine."