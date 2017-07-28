Marc Anthony mourns the loss of his mother in heartfelt tribute: 'My family's hero passed away' The singer took to his social media pages to reveal the sad news

Marc Anthony has revealed his mother, Guillermina Quinones de Muniz, has passed away. Taking to his social media pages on Thursday, the singer posted a heartbreaking tribute as he shared the tragic news with his followers. It read: "Today at 12:10pm my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away. She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all." He concluded: "Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"

STORY: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunite for twins' seventh birthday

Fans rushed to send their condolences, with one writing: "I am so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time." Another commented: "Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean "I'll miss you" until we meet again! My deepest condolences." A third post read: "So very sorry for your loss of your dear Mami. May she Rest In Peace and your family find comfort and serenity in her passing."

STORY: Marc Anthony and girlfriend Mariana Downing make red carpet debut

Earlier in the week, Marc had told his followers to pray for his mother. "Please pray for my mum today. I love you mummy," he tweeted. The sad news comes shortly after he confirmed his relationship with 21-year-old Mariana Downing. The father-of-five reportedly began dating Mariana earlier this year after announcing his divorce from his fourth wife Shannon De Lima in December. He officially confirmed the romance in May when he uploaded a photograph showing the couple relaxing in the sun during Memorial Day weekend. The musician captioned the snap: "Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best @raffaellamodugno #forzanapoli." Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme.