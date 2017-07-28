Loading the player...

Elizabeth Hurley hilariously trolls ex-fiancé Shane Warne after he debuts new look The actress, 52, is reportedly dating David Foster

Elizabeth Hurley is not a fan of her ex-fiancé Shane Warne's new look! The actress has taken to Instagram to jokingly 'troll' her ex, commenting on his new thick beard. Shane recently uploaded a picture of himself at the cricket, saying that "the beard is coming along well," prompting a string of replies from his followers. One of them was from Elizabeth, who couldn't contain her surprise as she wrote: "Good God - a beard????" Fans seemed to agree with the British star, as she received 73 likes for the hilarious comment.

Elizabeth and her ex Shane have remained on good terms since their split in 2013, so it's likely that the cricketer won't have taken Elizabeth's comments to heart. The pair started dating shortly after Elizabeth and her husband Arun Nayar split, and got engaged in October 2011, a few months after Elizabeth's divorce was finalised. However, they broke off their engagement in late 2013.

Big congrats to everyone involved at the oval for your 100th test match. The pitch has a bit of moisture in it but it's still a bat first pitch. Good luck to both teams, play well & make sure you tune in at 10am for all the action on @sky.cricket Ps Yep the beard is coming along well too ! Hahaha ✔️ #skyoceanrescue A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Shane Warne has showed off his new beard on Instagram

Following the break-up, Elizabeth spoke to HELLO!, saying: "We finally parted ways in November (2013) and it was a very sad time for both of us. I struggled for a while but feel in a very good place today. In fact, both professionally and personally everything is blooming." The actress, who has a 15-year-old son Damian with her ex Steve Bing, added: "Love isn't a switch that you can turn on or off at will and of course I still love him – we are part of each other's history."

Elizabeth Hurley responded with a funny comment

In November 2015, Elizabeth and Shane were rumoured to be getting back together. When asked about a possible reconciliation, Shane told Australian TV show The Project: "Watch this space." However, the couple are still just friends and Elizabeth is now said to be dating David Foster. The pair, who have known each other for years, were spotted boarding a private plane together at an airport in Italy earlier this week.