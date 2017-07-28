Phillip Schofield shares hilarious video from daughter's university graduation The co-presenter of This Morning shared the funny clip on Instagram

Phillip Schofield has shared a funny clip taken at his daughter Ruby's graduation. The co-presenter of This Morning posted the video on Instagram, telling fans to look out for a cameraman who enthusiastically waves to Phillip as he films his daughter. "Just noticed the cameraman at the end of this vid of @rubyschofe's graduation," he wrote, accompanying the caption with a crying laughing face emoji.

Phillip, 55, was the proud dad as he watched his daughter Ruby graduate from Leed's Beckett University earlier this week. The video showed his pretty daughter collecting her diploma and shaking the dean's hand as she walked out on stage. Ruby, 21, was smart in her gown and mortarboard and was the picture of happiness as she gave her famous dad the thumbs-up and an eager wave.

Just noticed the cameraman at the end of this vid of @rubyschofe 's graduation 😂👋 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Phillip's daughter Ruby has graduated from university

On Wednesday, Phillip celebrated his younger daughter's graduation by uploading a fun family photo on Instagram. Fans of Phillip were quick to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Well done Ruby," while another observed: "Ohh Leeds Beckett University have great graduation hood colours. I wonder if they do Masters degrees. Well done @rubyschofe a great achievement!!"

Congratulations on your graduation @rubyschofe 😊😊 #Proud A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The presenter shared a fun family photo from the day

The ITV host also has an older daughter Molly with his wife Stephanie, who he has been married to since 1993. Earlier this month, Phillip celebrated Molly's 24th birthday by posting a sweet throwback video of his daughter as a little girl. Alongside the short clip, he wrote: "Happy birthday @mollyschofe 24 years, gone in a flash." The footage showed a very young Molly unwrapping gifts, as she is asked by her dad: "Why are you getting all these presents Molly? What's the day?" The little girl then sweetly replies: "It's my happy day."