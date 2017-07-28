Photographer hit by Justin Bieber gives update on recovery The photographer hit by Justin Bieber said: "Accidents happen"

The photographer who was hit by Justin Bieber's car earlier this week has given an update on his recovery from his hospital bed. While being wheeled to have an X-Ray on his leg, Maurice Lamont spoke about the incident, and denied that it was the singer's fault, saying: "Accidents happen." Maurice said: "Hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn't that something? He's a good kid though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though. 'Cause there is no way he could see over the front." He continued: "He got out, he was compassionate, he was a good kid. Accidents happen."

Justin hit Maurice while leaving church

Maurice captioned the video: "WOW WHAT A WAY TO BRING IN MY BIRTHDAY! SHOTGETTER POWER! I WISH BIEBER WAS STILL ON TOUR!" The paparazzo was hit by Justin's SUV on Wednesday after the Love Yourself singer was leaving church. Justin remained to check if Maurice was okay and to speak to the police.

A post shared by Maurice Lamont (@shotgetter) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Earlier this week Justin shocked fans after he cancelled his Purpose World Tour. A statement read: "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he had decided he will not be performing any further dates, tickets will be refunded at point of purchase." The decision will affect 14 dates in Asia and North America.