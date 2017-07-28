Michael Jackson's estate ordered to pay Quincy Jones £7million Michael Jackson's estate has been ordered to pay Quincy Jones £7million

Michael Jackson's estate has been ordered to pay Quincy Jones £7million ($9.4million) over royalties and breach of contract with the late star. The decision was made by a jury in L.A. on Thursday, nearly four years after Quincy originally launched the lawsuit.

The lawsuit purported that MJJ productions and Sony Music capitalised on Michael's music following his death without approval from the musician, which is a breach of Quincy's contracts. Quincy had worked with Michael on three singles - Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad - and claimed that the new remixes of the songs deprived him of the royalties that he was entitled to under his contracts, which were signed in 1978 and 1985.

In response to the court ruling, defending attorney Howard Weitzman said that Michael's estate "intends to pursue post-trial motions and appeal the verdict which we believe was erroneous". Quincy's council, Robert Allen, said that they were "very pleased" by the verdict, telling NPR: "The jury worked very hard, listened to all of evidence, and weighed the facts of the case carefully. We are very pleased with the decision." Quincy originally sought out $30.3million, and rejected a settlement offer of around $3million. During the court case, Howard asked the 84-year-old if he knew he was suing his late friend. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he replied: "I'm not suing Michael. I'm suing y'all."

