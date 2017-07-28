Madison Beer is asked if she's dating Brooklyn Beckham – see her response Madison, 18, said she has known David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son for years

Madison Beer has addressed those rumours that she is dating Brooklyn Beckham, after the pair were spotted enjoying a few 'dates'. The 18-year-old singer appeared on AOL's Build Series where she was quizzed about her supposed romance. Clarifying the reports, Madison said: "I'm very much single and not ready to mingle. I'm very focused right now on my career and I'm just 18, just trying to navigate my life and I'm having fun and you know there are obviously boys I can crush on, but I don't know, I'm very much single. Yes."

Last month, Brooklyn attended a dinner hosted by Madison in London, where the couple put on a cosy display. The pair were also seen at a concert in California together, and enjoyed a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Catch L.A. The young lovebirds arrived hand-in-hand and were joined by Brooklyn's mum Victoria.

The pair pictured in London in June

When asked about their various outings, Madison admitted that they are "crushing" on each other, but they're not together. "Ok here we go," she said. "No, I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close, and as we've gotten older and I'm newly out of a long relationship, we definitely are crushing on each other but we're both very busy and I just think, it's like, I don't know, I don't know man.

"He's great though, he's a cutie, he's literally one of my best friends which is hard because now every time I'm seen with him, people are like, 'Oh my god they're boyfriend and girlfriend,' but really, we're seriously best friends. We hang out almost every day with our whole group of friends in LA together and he's moving to New York soon, so it's just kind of like, we're just having fun right now, and rumours are going to get started." She added: "He's moving to New York in two weeks and it's not really realistic."