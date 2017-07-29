Chester Bennington's wife Talinda breaks silence one week after singer's suicide The Linkin Park singer had three children with his wife Talinda

Chester Bennington's grieving widow Talinda has released a statement, one week after the singer's shock death. Talinda, who has three children with the Linkin Park musician, said she is now living in a "sick Shakespearean tragedy". She wrote: "One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.

"I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs Talinda Bennington."

Chester married his second wife Talinda in 2006, the same year that the couple welcomed their first child Tyler. Talinda then gave birth to twins Lilly and Lila in March 2011. Chester's death came as a shock to his friends, family members and fans around the world. The rocker was found dead last week aged 41, having died of an apparent suicide. Chester had a history of drugs and alcohol abuse, and tragically died on the birthday of his late friend, Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell.

Linkin Park released a statement following the suicide, saying: "Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

The band added: "We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human."