Victoria Beckham poses for a selfie with son Brooklyn – and fans can't get over her big smile The fashion designer posed with her eldest son Brooklyn as they holidayed in the US

"See, I told you she smiles!" David Beckham once uttered these famous words about his wife Victoria, and in her latest Instagram post, it seems the fashion designer has proved her naysayers wrong. Taking to the social media site, Victoria posed with her eldest son Brooklyn for a sweet selfie, which proved to be an instant hit with her followers. Notorious for her more serious expressions and trademark pout, the former pop star showed a different side to her as she wrote: "Special day spending time with @brooklynbeckham kisses from the sunshine 🇺🇸x VB."

Victoria, 43, lit up the photo with her fabulous smile, while Brooklyn grinned in the background. "A smile!!!!!" one surprised fan wrote, while a second posted: "You look so pretty when you smile Victoria." Several commented on the duo's striking resemblance, with one posting: "U both have the same smile... Lovely!" "Carbon copies," another remarked.

Special day spending time with @brooklynbeckham kisses from the sunshine 🇺🇸x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Victoria Beckham delighted fans with her selfie

Victoria and Brooklyn are no doubt enjoying some mother-son bonding time before Brooklyn starts university in New York. The 18-year-old student is set to fly the nest soon, and will be pursuing a photography course in the Big Apple. Until then, the Beckhams are enjoying their summer as a family. Brooklyn recently uploaded a sweet selfie with his parents as they enjoyed a meal out. "Lunch with these 2 lovely humans," he wrote, showing his mum Victoria wrapping an affectionate arm around him.

The Beckhams goofing around at the beach

David has also been sharing some posts on Instagram stories, showing the family hanging out at the beach. The retired sportsman had fans in stitches when he uploaded some clips of himself and Cruz, 12, buried in the sand – neck deep!