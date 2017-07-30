Lisa Riley pens heartbreaking tribute to mum on her death anniversary The Loose Women panellist, 41, lost her mum to cancer

Lisa Riley has written a heartbreaking tribute to her mum Cath, who passed away five years ago after losing her battle to cancer. The Loose Women panellist, 41, took to Instagram on Saturday to remember her "guiding light". She wrote: "Five years ago today my beloved mum was taken to heaven. Whenever she entered a room she shone like the brightest light with her never ending energy, she always said exactly what she thought and everyone who had the incredible opportunity of getting close to her knows how funny, witty and insanely clever she was.

"My life emptied when she fell asleep five years ago today so I ask today to spare a small thought for EVERYONE close to you, who have lost loved ones too early in their precious lives. Think about others day!!! That's how I want to help me get through today. I share today with the ones I love on earth and always live life to the fullest as you never know when it's your last!!! LOVE YOU MUM, may your legacy live on in me."

A day shared at the BBQ with the one I love...friends and family!!! All thoughts with my beloved mummy in heaven. Thanks for all your gorgeous messages it has meant so much to me today 😘😘😘💛💛💛 A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Lisa was incredibly close to her mum Cath

Lisa was inundated with comments from her fans, some sharing their own tragic stories of lost friends and family members. She followed up her post with a selfie, thanking her followers for their kind words. She revealed: "A day shared at the BBQ with the ones I love... friends and family!!! All thoughts with my beloved mummy in heaven. Thanks for all your gorgeous messages it has meant so much to me today."

The actress was left devastated when her mum died in 2012. Cath, 57, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, but the cancer spread to her ovaries and her pelvis. At the time, Lisa recalled how her mum passed away in her arms. She told the Sunday Mirror: "She died in my arms. She was at my house. The entire family was there and we laughed together on the morning that she passed away. That was Mum. It was wonderful. She had dignity. She was fun and smiles to the very, very end. I got my personality from her and I hate to describe her with the word bubbly, which is always used about me, but that is exactly what she was. We were inseparable and she has left a big legacy."