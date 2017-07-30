Michelle Keegan to be reunited with husband Mark Wright after months apart The married couple have been separated for months due to their busy work schedules

And that's a wrap! Michelle Keegan has finished filming the third series of Our Girl in South Africa, and is set to be reunited with her husband Mark Wright. The couple, who married in 2015, have spent the past couple of months apart due to their conflicting work schedules. Michelle took to Instagram to share a dreamy landscape photo of Cape Town, writing: "The sun has set on filming in Cape Town for another year. Beautiful place that holds beautiful memories. Until next time..."

Meanwhile, Mark, 30, posted a selfie as he made his way to the airport, revealing that he can't wait to "be back in the arms of the person that means more than anything to me". The Essex lad, who has been in the US for work, wrote: "Feeling very tired and jet lag. Currently on the 3rd plane in 2 days. How my life has been for a while. It's been an amazing but long 2-3 months, travelling on planes constantly to different parts of the world making stuff happen.

Michelle has spent the past few months away from home

"Things have paid off massively and soon I will have some very exciting news I can reveal, news that a few years ago I could only dream of. However, all this said and done, after all these amazing experiences and incredible steps forward in the path I have chosen, the main thing I'm thinking about is the fact I have 2 more flights to go in 24hours and I'll be back in the arms of the person that means more than anything to me. OMG how this moment is going to be cherished. It's been well overdue and I'm more excited than you can imagine."

Mark and Michelle’s fans cannot wait for the sweethearts to be reunited, as do the couple's family and friends. Mark's mum Carol Wright commented on Michelle's photo of the sunset, writing, "Ah we can’t wait to see you but there’s a little man more excited," tagging her son in her reply. Mark's sister Jessica also told Michelle: "Eeeek very excited to be reunited!"

Mark is on his way to see his wife Michelle

Michelle has been away from home for a few months. She celebrated her 30th birthday out in South Africa, where she was treated to a meal out with her fellow Our Girl co-stars. Mark also came out to visit briefly. Writing in her HELLO! Online blog, the actress revealed: "I have had the odd day off here and there, and Mark came over to visit too, we enjoyed visiting vineyards, eating out and exploring Cape Town. I had a great 30th birthday out in South Africa, and I'm hoping to catch up with all my nearest and dearest when I am back soon. Basically, I am going to milk this 30th and make it last about 6 months ha!"