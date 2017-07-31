Michelle Obama wishes mum a happy birthday on Twitter – see the photo! Michelle Obama shared a throwback photo of her mum, Marian

Michelle Obama has posted a beautiful message on Twitter to wish her mum, Marian Robinson, a happy birthday. Taking to the social media app, the former First Lady shared a snap of herself as a youngster hugging her mum, and captioned the snap: "Happy Birthday mum! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. I'll always be your Miche. I love you." Michelle's followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "We miss you and your incredible family. @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday to the woman who gave us the First Lady of a lifetime. We love you." Another added: "We are all grateful to your mother for having you, Mrs. Obama! Thank you for sharing this."

Michelle shared a throwback snap of herself with her mum

READ: Michelle Obama has some summer workout motivation for you

Although Michelle is no longer a public figure, she still has a strong following and recently opened up about the racism she faced while in the White House. Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Women's Foundation of Colorado, she revealed that she had been called an "ape in heels" and that she had a "gorilla face".

GALLERY: See inside Michelle and Barack Obama's new home

Michelle thanked her mum

According to Denver Post, she said: "The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut. Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin colour. Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don't even notice we're cut. We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we're still getting up."