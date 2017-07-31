Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's funeral has taken place Chester Bennington's funeral has taken place. The Linkin Park singer took his own life aged jut 41

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington funeral has taken place just over a week after the star took his own life. He was 41. According to TMZ, the service was held at Chester's home in Palos Verdes, California, where mourners were given wristbands and access passes with a photo of the late musician. Hiphop star Blackbear was among those to pay tribute to Chester following the funeral, and shared a photo of the order of service, writing: "Beautiful ceremony… a lil piece of u has and will be in every song I sing on stage forever."

READ: Linkin Park releases statement following the suicide of singer Chester Bennington

Chester's funeral has taken place

Last week, Chester's widow Talinda issued a statement to Rolling Stone magazine which read: "One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

beautiful ceremony.. a lil piece of u has & will be in every song i sing on stage forever. @chesterbe @linkinpark #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/IXHMxDbvMn — blackbear (@iamblackbear) July 29, 2017

She continued: "He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest in Peace, my love." The dad-of-six died on 20 July. An L.A. country coroner said that he had apparently hanged himself.

READ: Chester Bennington's wife Talinda breaks silence one week after singer's suicide

Linkin Park paid tribute to Chester on their Facebook page, writing: "Our hearts are broken. The shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised."