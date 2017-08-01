Is Harry Styles dating Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe? The 1D star has previously dated Taylor Swift, Caroline Flack and Kendall Jenner

Although he has been busy promoting his debut movie Dunkirk, new reports suggest Harry Styles has found time to romance Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe. The Sun claims the 23-year-old is "besotted" with the French-American beauty, who has modelled for the likes of Louis Vuitton and Dior. A source told the publication: "Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationship, so isn't going to want to make a big show of things... he seems besotted." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star for comment.

Last month, Nick Grimshaw fuelled romance rumours after he put Harry on the spot by hooking him up to a heart monitor to see what excited him. He was shown a picture of Camille, to which Harry said: "I don't know her. I'm sure she's a wonderful person." This is not the first time, the singer-turned-actor has been linked to a catwalk star – he has previously dated Victoria's Secret models Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio and Nadine Leopold.

Earlier this year, Harry was believed to be dating food blogger Tess Ward - but they called time on their romance just weeks after the news broke. In a recent interview with The Times, the 27-year-old blogger spoke about the backlash she had received from One Direction fans. "Snapchat I've deleted, Twitter – don't really do it," she said. "I'm a little bit out of love with Instagram. At the moments I'm getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully choose not to reply to them, because they're all, like, er… interesting. I want a break. I just want a break."

Tess continued: "It's been so weird, the hate messages… very bizarre. I'm not the kind of person who's interested in fame and if you are put in an environment which you understand and you can't control and you don't want, it's horrible… Reporters have turned up at my mum's house several times, at my old house. I just want to do what I love and that's cook, it really is." They were first linked to each other in May, when she was seen in the passenger seat of Harry's Audi. She later further fuelled the romance rumours by stepping out in what appeared to be Harry's Gucci shirt.