Bruce Forsyth may 'never perform again' due to ill health Bruce Forsyth has been out of the public eye since 2015

A close friend of Bruce Forsyth, Jimmy Tarbuck, has revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing host never perform on television again due to his ill health. Speaking about the presenter, who suffered a serious aortic aneurysm in 2015, Jimmy told the Mirror: "He's okay, but he's a bit frail. He's had an aneurysm. It's very serious. I saw him a week ago." However, he then added that Bruce was "on good form". HELLO! has reached out to Bruce's representatives for comment.

Bruce is unlikely to perform again

The 89-year-old has not been seen in public for several months, and was unable to attend the funerals of his close friends, Ronnie Corbett and Terry Wogan, last year. His wife Wilnelia previously opened up about his condition after Bruce was released from hospital back in March. She told the Sun: "He's doing so much better, he's doing really well. Slowly, but we are waiting for the really hot weather so we can start taking him out. He's walking around now, slowly, but he is."

Bruce was taken ill in 2015

Wilnelia also previously spoke about Bruce on This Morning, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "He is wonderful. He is really wonderful. Especially the last couple of weeks, he's been really, really good and I wanted to take this opportunity to say to the people 'thank you'. We've had so many wonderful letters and phone calls and good wishes for him and I do believe in all this energy and positive thinking… and he' doing really really well."

Bruce is a father-of-five, has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and his daughter Debbie Matthews gave an update on his condition during a visit to This Morning. She said: "He's good, he's watching. It's been a rough year and he's been fantastic. He's just been amazing. He's a wonderful father, we're very proud of him."