Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in hilarious throwback picture The I'm A Celebrity winner happily poked fun at herself

She may be enjoying a meteoric rise in television since appearing on Gogglebox, but it seems Scarlett Moffatt has come a long way since her university days. On Monday, the 26-year-old shared a hilarious picture of herself, which showed her looking barely recognisable. Poking fun at herself, the TV star wrote on the caption: "I went to uni at a time when there was no filters & clearly no decent eyebrow utensils 😂 meerkat pose with my forever friends."

I went to uni at a time when there was no filters & clearly no decent eyebrow utensils 😂 meerkat pose with my forever friends #throwback #uni #friends #love #eyebrows A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The funny snap see Scarlett with lots of fake tan, crimson coloured hair and bold-shaped eyebrows. Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "You still look beautiful." Another shared: "Omg those eyebrows!!!!" A third post read: "Love this!! We've all got bad brow pics!!!" One follower added: "Dude we all have photos like this in our collections!! #reallife." Another remarked: "Least u had brows @scarlett_moffatt ... I had none back then."

Scarlett's post comes shortly after she confirmed she's rekindled her romance with Luke Crodden. The former Gogglebox star recently took to her Instagram to upload a picture from a family event - where she took Luke as her date. "Memories were made this weekend," she wrote alongside the picture with the hashtags, #christening, #godson and #love.

Pink highlighter look of the day 💕🦄 #pink #suit #ootd A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

In June, it was revealed that the pair had reunited. The Sun's Dan Wootton claimed that I'm A Celebrity winner allowed her ex to move back into her new London home. "Her life was manic after the jungle and she wanted to focus on her work," a source told the publication. "The following months were critical for her career, which is why she needed space from Luke." The insider added: "Now that Scarlett is more settled, she and Luke have been seeing a lot more of each other and have decided to make it official."