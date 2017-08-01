Elsa Pataky posts sweet picture of Chris Hemsworth reunited with their children: 'Papa is back' The Hollywood couple share three young children

Elsa Pataky is one proud mummy! The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a lovely picture of her husband Chris Hemsworth being reunited with their children. She simply wrote in the caption: "Papa is back!!" The sweet snap sees the Thor actor surrounded by his kids, five-year-old India Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha, three. The post comes shortly after Elsa celebrated her 41st birthday with her young family back home in Byron Bay. In a heartfelt post, the actress uploaded a picture of her brood posing with her in bed. She said: "When your kids wake you up singing happy birthday!! #missingpapa #workingdad."

Elsa has been with Chris for over seven years. The couple began dating in early 2010 before tying the knot in December the same year. They welcomed daughter India Rose in 2012 and two years later they announced of the arrival of their twin boys Tristan and Sasha. The mother-of-three recently opened up about her blissful home life based in Australia. "We love it," she told People. "We live there now and it's a long trip, but I think it's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them."

She explained: "They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up. I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded with nature, close to the beach. So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids." The Hollywood stars live together with their young family in Byron Bay, and the couple also own a property in Los Angeles.