Megan Fox shares rare photo of her three adorable sons The posted a picture of her sons and husband Brian Austin Green

Say cheese! Megan Fox took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 1 August, to share a rare photo of her sons Noah, four, Bodhi, three, and Journey, who turns one on 4 August. The 31-year-old actress snapped a pictures of four Polaroids of herself and her boys, including one of husband Brian Austin Green, 44.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Bodhi adorably posed for his mom with a red moustache in one image, while Noah dressed up as Elsa from the popular Disney film Frozen in another. Meanwhile Brian carried his and Megan's youngest son in a carrier strapped to his chest. The Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2010. In 2015, the actress filed for divorce though she and Brian reconciled the following year after announcing that they were expecting their third child together.

Megan and Brian share three sons together Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Brian, who is also a father to Kassius, 15, from a previous relationship, opened up about his little ones earlier this year. He revealed, "Noah and Bodhi fight all the time. They hit each other and cry and complain. Hate each other and say, 'I'll never play with you again.' And then play with each other five minutes later. It's up and down." As for whether a daughter is in his future, the dad-of-four said, "That was the plan and I have four boys," adding, "So it's not working for me. I don't know, we've talked about it. I'll leave it at that."