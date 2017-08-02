New parents George and Amal Clooney take on new philanthropic endeavor The couple are currently in Italy with their newborn twins

While George and Amal Clooney are busy parents to newborn twins Ella and Alexander, the couple has still managed to find time to help other children in need. With the help of their Clooney Foundation for Justice – and its partners Google, HP and UNICEF – the actor, 56, and the Lebanese lawyer, 39, have allocated $2.25million to fund seven schools for Syrian refugees living in Lebanon.



The new schools will serve 3,000 Syrian children who are currently seeking refuge in the region. In a country of about 4.5 million, almost one in four people in Lebanon is a refugee today. In a press release, the Clooneys said, "They have been victims of geography and circumstance, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope. Our goal with this initiative is to help provide Syrian refugee children with an education and put them on a path to be the future leaders their generation desperately needs."

Established in 2016, the foundation's purpose is to "advance justice in courtrooms, communities, and classrooms around the world" and currently has three projects in motion with focuses on refugee resettlement in the United States, access to education and justice in the court.



The Clooneys' mission to give back comes after welcoming their daughter and son in June. Not long after the twins' arrival, the family-of-four traveled to Italy to spend some quality time at their villa on Lake Como. The human rights attorney and the actor are relishing in the moment with their babies. "George and Amal are very hands-on," a source told People magazine. "The babies keep them very busy, but they both seem to love being parents." "The weather has been fantastic — sunny and warm every day," the source added. "George and Amal are enjoying the summer with their babies. Both seem very happy."