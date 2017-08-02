WATCH: Will Smith stars in new Carpool Karaoke preview Are you looking forward to Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke?

James Corden's famous Carpool Karaoke from the Late Late Show has proven so popular that it is being turned into its own TV series – and now fans have been treated to their first sneak peek. With stars including Will Smith, Ariana Grande and John Legend taking a trip while singing karaoke over the radio, the show is set to be even bigger and better than the original segment.

READ: James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran is finally here! Watch the video

The new show from Apple Music will see a celebrity pair taking a trip while singing along to their personal playlists. In Will's segment, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star and James stand up in their car to dance along with a marching band, while Ariana dresses up for her segment with green body paint and a pair of reindeer antlers. Other stars who will feature on the show include Alicia Keys, Metallica, Miley Cyrus and Game of Thrones actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

READ: First look at Victoria Beckham on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke: watch the video

Will took part in the new show

Fans were quick to discuss the new series, with one writing: "THIS IS GOING TO BE FUN WORTH THE WAIT," while another added: "Omg! Can't wait!" However, others were disappointed that James wouldn't appear in every car journey, with one person explaining: "While I enjoyed the wide range of celebrities that were on Carpool Karaoke they weren't the main reason I watched them. I watched them because I liked James. I don't want to watch other people driving because James is what made the skit great." James was most recently joined by Usher for his latest Carpool Karaoke, and the pair performed some of the star's biggest hits, including Yeah!, Burn, OMG and Caught Up.