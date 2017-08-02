Billie Lourd remembers the last time she saw her mother Carrie Fisher Both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away in December

It's coming up to eight months since she lost both her mum and grandmother, but Billie Lourd is making sure their memories stay alive. In her first interview since Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' deaths, the 25-year-old confessed she is trying her best to establish her own identity away from her famous Hollywood lineage. Speaking with Town & Country, the aspiring star said: "It's a lot of pressure, because [her mother Carrie Fisher] had such an incredible legacy, and now I have to uphold that and make it evolve in my own way."

Her mother Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died at the age of 60 on 27 December, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day after her death, Carrie's mother Debbie suffered a stroke and died a short while after. Recalling the last time she saw her mum, Billie revealed: "The last time I saw her in person, this episode of Scream Queens was on, and it was a big episode for me. I had tons of scenes, and I was so hard on myself about it - I hated how I looked, hated my performance."

She added: "I was really frustrated. She told me, 'Come over right now. I want to watch this with you.' And she made me sit down and watch it, and she forced me to see the good parts. She was incredible like that. But she was really hard on me, saying, 'Shut up. You're great in this. Have faith in yourself. Be more confident.'"

It was well known that Carrie had a hard upbringing, growing up in her famous parents' limelight and battling a drug addiction. But the late actress taught her only child a lot through her failures and successes. Billie added: "It's good to a certain extent. It's good to be authentic, to help other people, but if it's not helping other people, then don't do it. There were a couple incidents I wish she could have kept to herself. But, you know, that was the beauty of her."