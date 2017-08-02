WATCH: Coldplay pay tribute to Linkin Park during concert Coldplay performed a tribute to Linkin Park during a concert

Coldplay performed Linkin Park's hit song Crawling in tribute to the band after its lead singer, Chester Bennington, took his own life in July. During the concert, which took place in New Jersey, the band's frontman Chris Martin dedicated the emotional song to "anyone who's missing someone". Fans were quick to praise the cover, with one writing: "My two favourite bands! Thank you sooo much Chris for singing this! [Love] Linkin Park," while another added: "﻿This song will always keep its special place in my memory as the song that drew me to metal music."

Chester's funeral took place on Sunday, just over a week after the star committed suicide. The service for the father-of-six took place at his home in Palos Verdes, California. Mourners were given wristbands and access passes reminiscent to attending a concert, and hiphop star Blackbear shared a photo of the order of service, writing: "Beautiful ceremony… a lil piece of u has and will be in every song I sing on stage forever."

Following his death, his wife Talinda released a statement to Rolling Stone which read: "One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left." His fellow band mates posted a statement on their Facebook page, writing: "Our hearts are broken. The shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised."