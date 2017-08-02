James Franco opens up about addictions and loneliness - read the details James Franco has opened up about feeling "isolated and lonely"

James Franco has opened up about his struggles with addiction and how he felt "isolated and lonely" in his twenties despite having a successful acting career. Speaking to Out magazine, the Pineapple Express actor said: "I have a very addictive personality. When I was a teenager I got over certain addictions, and that's when I started acting, at age 17."

The star continued: "I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn’t even socialise. And then after, like, ten years of that, at age 27, I realised, 'Man, I'm so depressed. On the surface my life seems pretty good—I have a career and everything— but I feel isolated and lonely.'" The 39-year-old is due to star in the upcoming HBO series, The Deuce, in which he stars as twin brothers trying to make it in the 70s porn industry. James also directed two episodes of the show, and opened up about working as a director. "I've got to say, of all the things that I've done, and I've done a lot, the actual process of directing is the most fun, because you're in the middle of all these different creative people," he explained.

