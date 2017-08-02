Mariah Carey joined on stage by twins Monroe and Moroccan: see sweet video The singer shares her six-year-old twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

She's one of the world's most glamourous singers, but Mariah Carey made sure her children shared some of her limelight on Monday night. The 47-year-old enjoyed a cute singalong with her six-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan during her gig at the Hollywood Bowl. Mariah, who shares her two kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon, looked as fabulous as ever in a heavily-embellished gold gown, while her blonde tresses tumbled over her shoulders.

The Hero hitmaker is currently on the road as a special guest on Lionel Richie's All the Hits tour. Speaking about her children's cute appearance, Mariah told ET how her little ones love singing. "Roc and Roe love being on the stage," she revealed. "The other day I was teaching miss Monroe 'You Will Always Be A Part Of Me' and just singing like that to her… She has a really good ear, so she was she was learning it but I don't know if she could hear herself onstage."

Mariah Carey shares her six-year-old twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

Despite ending her romance with presenter Nick three years ago, the former couple have remained on good terms and make sure their children always come top of the priority list. "We'll always be a family," Nick previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We make the kids the number one priority, for them to see their parents together and for everybody to get along and have a good time." In June, Mariah opened up about co-parenting with Nick, claiming "it's not that hard to make it work". She told ET: "He's a good guy. It's not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship." When asked about her children, the singer replied; "I love them so much. I mean, there are no words for me to really explain it."