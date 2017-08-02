Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik mend friendship: 'We got back in touch' Louis Tomlinson confirmed that he has made up with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson has confirmed that he has reconciled with his former One Direction band mate, Zayn Malik. The pair had a public falling out in 2015 after Zayn quit the popular boyband, but Louis has now revealed that they have been in touch with each other and "talked everything through".

Chatting to SiriusXM, he said: "We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose." When the radio host quizzed him further, the star added: "Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose."

Zayn quit One Direction in 2015

Louis had previously revealed that it was his mum, Johannah Deakin, who encouraged him to make amends with Zayn shortly before she passed away in December 2016. Speaking to the Sun, he said: "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too [expletive] short. A mother's intuition is crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted." He added: "I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice. I would always see the good in Zayn and also watch him shoot himself in the foot with some of his decisions, but he's just a little misunderstood."

Louis' mum hoped the pair would reconcile

The pair's fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "This makes me so happy! Louis and Zayn were always brothers and they deserve one another," while another added: "I'm so happy that once Eleanor and Gigi were at the same event talking to each other and now Zayn and Louis are friends again as well."