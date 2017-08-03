Justin Bieber pens open letter to fans after cancelling Purpose tour: 'I'm never going to be perfect' The Sorry singer cancelled 14 dates from his Purpose World Tour

He left fans heartbroken after cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour last month. And now Justin Bieber has penned a lengthy open letter to explain why he pulled out of 14 dates in Asia and North America after a successful run of 150 shows. He began: "I'm so grateful for this journey with all of you. I'm grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I'm not alone has kept me going."

He added: "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!! I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!" Justin, 23, had been touring since March 2016 promoting his 2015 album Purpose. The tour grossed $93.2m (£71.5m) in the first half of 2017, with an average of almost 40,000 ticket sales per date.

The Sorry hitmaker revealed he wants to "take some time out to focus" on himself. He continued: "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be." Making sure he thanked his fans, the pop star concluded his post with: "This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!"