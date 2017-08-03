Gisele Bündchen posts touching tribute to husband Tom Brady on his 40th birthday The couple are proud parents to two young children

Tom Brady is no doubt feeling very special after his wife Gisele Bündchen posted a loving Instagram tribute on Thursday to mark the sport star's 40th birthday. The 37-year-old Brazilian shared a candid shot of the couple, with the caption: "Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence."

STORY: Gisele Bundchen congratulates Tom Brady after Super Bowl win in the sweetest way

She added: "Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfilment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady!!!!" The couple tied the knot in 2009 after two years of dating, they went on to have two children together, Vivian and Benjamin. Tom also shared a cute throwback picture of himself with his older sister Julie, who shares the same birthday. He said: "When you share the same birthday....and also great fashion style! Happy birthday sweet Julie! I love you! Thank you for being the best second oldest sister in the world!"

When you share the same birthday....and also great fashion style! Happy birthday sweet Julie! I love you! Thank you for being the best second oldest sister in the world! 😎🎂 🎉 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's holiday diet revealed

Meanwhile, the NFL player also has a young son named John from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Last year, the sporting star opened up about married life, claiming like any other marriage, he and Gisele, 37, have had their issues as a husband and wife. "We've been through a lot of ups and downs together," he told Access Hollywood. "We all have our challenges that we face in our life, [but] it's great to have that rock that you can always lean on that can support you in different ways that you need to."