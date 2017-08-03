David Beckham is a proud dad at son Brooklyn's book signing The doting dad came to support his first-born as he signed copies of his photography book for fans

Brooklyn Beckham received a warm welcome at the book signing for his debut photography book, 'What I See,' in LA on Wednesday night – and nobody was more pleased for him than his dad David. The talented teenager was captured on camera by the retired footballer perfecting his signature. David captioned the candid shot: "Nice turnout Buster." Brooklyn, who looked cool in a blue Wrangler T-shirt and stone-washed jeans, also posed with his supporters all holding onto their signed copies of the book.

Brooklyn Beckham signed copies of his photography book in LA on Wednesday

Brooklyn's book includes photos of his famous parents and his siblings – Romeo, Cruz and Harper – as well as a series of photographs chronicling his everyday life. The talented photographer enjoyed a star-studded book launch in London back in June, which drew in high-profile guests including Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner.

Brooklyn posed with his fans at the LA bookstore

And it is certainly an exciting time for Brooklyn at the moment. He is set to start a photography course in New York in a few weeks time. The 18-year-old told W Magazine this week that he was "really excited" to move to the Big Apple, saying: " I’ve always wanted to go to uni, because people say it’s the best years of their lives. I’m really excited to move and live as a student and really start my photography career."

Brooklyn says it was his mum who told him to go to New York to study photography

During the interview, Brooklyn, who is notoriously close to both his parents, then revealed that it was in fact his mum, Victoria's idea for him to study in New York.

Brooklyn also confessed that although having famous parents helped kick-start his career, he hopes to cave out a name for himself. "I’m just trying to make my own way. That’s why I’m moving to New York now—I’m trying to make a name for myself, and just really start my photography career and live as a student," he said.