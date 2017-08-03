Emma Willis' fans mistake her dad for Piers Morgan in rare childhood photo The TV presenter shared a sweet family photo with her parents and older sister

Emma Willis delighted fans on Thursday by posting a throwback family photo on her Instagram taken during her childhood - and some even mistook her dad for Piers Morgan! In the snap, a much younger Emma sits on her mum Cathy's knee, kitted out in a sweet blue knit cardigan and jeans. Her mum, meanwhile, looks ultra-glamorous in a white lace blouse and vibrant eyeshadow. The TV presenter's dad, Steve, and older sister, Sharon, make up the photo. Captioning the image, Emma teased: "For me and my sisters life began with these two… but where did their lives begin…? #WDYTYA tonight at 9pm my family treasure hunt begins.. @bbcone."

For me and my sisters life began with these two… but where did their lives begin…? #WDYTYA tonight at 9pm my family treasure hunt begins.. @bbcone A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Emma Willis and her family

Shortly after posting the photo, fans took to the comments section. Some noted the likeness between her dad and Piers Morgan, with one writing: "I had to do a double take, I thought your dad was Piers Morgan." Others gushed over just how cute she looked. "Aww look at u..ur so cute and pwetty aww." Compliments also came flooding in for Emma's stylish mum. "Your mother is beautiful," one follower wrote.

Emma has three children with husband Matt Willis

Emma, who also has a younger sister, Rebecca, is incredibly close to her family, and has previously spoke out about her "amazing" mum, citing her as the reason she aspired to have three children. The 41-year-old, welcomed her youngest, Trixie, back in 2016, and was asked during an appearance on Loose Women how she and husband Matt Willis decided upon having a third child. Emma answered: "I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

Emma and Matt celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last month

Emma and Matt are also the proud parents to daughter Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last month, with the Busted musician taking to Instagram to share an old throwback of Emma when she was pregnant. In the caption, he wrote: "I have been lucky enough to be married to this incredible woman for 9 years today! You have given me so much baby. I treasure every minute we spend together. And I'm quite aware I'm punching! Here's to the next 70+ years... xxx."