Meghan Markle shares her birthday with someone very special to Prince Harry – find out who The Suits actress, who has been dating Prince Harry for one year, turned 36 on 4 August

Meghan Markle turned 36 on Friday 4 August and it appears the actress has the same birthday as a notable royal, and someone very special to her boyfriend Prince Harry – his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. King George VI's late wife was born on 4 August 1900 in Hitchin, and 81 years later Harry's girlfriend Meghan arrived into the world in Los Angeles.

In honour of the late royal, Buckingham Palace has shared a series of sweet photos on Twitter. One showed the Queen Mother with her two daughters, the Queen and Princess Margaret, while another was taken on the 25th wedding anniversary of the Queen Mother and her husband King George VI.

The royal sadly passed away aged 101 in March 2002; she died peacefully in her sleep at home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Queen Mother was the first member of the British royal family to reach her 100th birthday in 2000. Meanwhile, her husband George had died in February 1952, making his daughter Princess Elizabeth the new Queen.

While the royal family are no doubt remembering the Queen Mother on her birthday, Prince Harry will be celebrating his girlfriend Meghan's special day. It's not known whether the Prince is on his way to Toronto, where Meghan is based for her work on Suits, or whether the actress will fly to London to see her royal boyfriend. The couple could even be celebrating with a romantic holiday for two.

Speculation has reached fever pitch as to whether Harry will present Meghan with a special gift: an engagement ring. According to sources close to the Prince, it is not a question of if, but when he makes his union with the US actress official. A proposal of marriage this month would not only mean a double cause for joy, it would help lift the shadow that the anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death brings.

An engagement in the run-up to Harry's own 33rd birthday – on 15 September – would certainly seem like perfect timing. Eight days later, on the 23rd, the Prince opens his beloved Invictus Games for wounded Armed Forces veterans in Toronto, making it the ideal platform for him to introduce his new fiancée to the world.