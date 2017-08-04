Amir Khan confirms he's divorcing wife Faryal Makhdoom: 'We have agreed to split' The pair are parents to three-year-old daughter Lamaisah

Amir Khan has confirmed that he and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are getting a divorce. The boxer, who shares three-year-old daughter Lamaisah with the model, took to Twitter to make the announcement in a series of angry tweets, accusing her of being unfaithful. He wrote: "So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best." It is not yet known whether Amir's account was hacked or not. HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the sports star for comment.

In another post, Amir claimed that Faryal was secretly conversing with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. Sharing a screenshot of a private Snapchat conversation, the caption read: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer." He added: "Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to disgusted. Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger." [sic]

Ealier this year, Amir and his wife were forced to defend their marriage, saying "everything is fine between us". The couple made a joint, united appearance on This Morning, saying that their relationship is "going really well" despite Faryal's well-known feud with her in-laws. Amir explained: "We are here actually today to show everyone that all those divorce rumours and what's been being said in the media is not true. We're not coming to cause problems, it's really just to show that our marriage is completely fine and we are doing quite well."

Amir and Faryal tied the knot in 2013 in a wedding, exclusively covered by HELLO!. At the time, The Bolton born boxer revealed he was set to become a "changed man" after marrying the political science student after a week-long elaborate and energetic stunning Muslim ceremony. "I've lived the young life, I've done everything I've wanted to do," he shared. "Now is the right time to settle down and start my own family. I've got to look after Faryal, so I won't be going out as much partying with my friends. I don't want that anymore - I want to do the family thing. I think I'll change as a person when I'm married and it'll be a big plus for me, I'll be able to be more focused on my job too."