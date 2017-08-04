Loading the player...

Sarah Harding is probed about her 'feud' with Cheryl – see her response The singer, 35, was speaking to fellow housemate Jemma Lucy on Celebrity Big Brother

Sarah Harding has opened up about her past friendship with fellow Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl. When probed about their supposed 'feud' and asked if they had actually fallen out, Sarah, who was appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, said: "Everyone's asking that! We're just so busy with our own stuff and you know what I mean... It's not for me to say. I don't like bringing it up – talking about the other girls if it's a personal thing."

She continued: "We were like sisters, so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time – being around girls all the time, it's difficult sometimes. Nothing's forever. We went through a lot together so nothing lasts forever. We went through so much. Even if we had fallen out I'm sure it wouldn't be a major deal in the future."

Sarah, 35, was speaking to her fellow housemate Jemma Lucy on the reality TV show. The pair were discussing their height when Sarah said she was always "the tallest in the group". "I looked like a giant next to Cheryl," Sarah said. "She's like a Polly Pocket. She's very petite, very, very petite." Sarah admitted: "I haven't spoken to her in a while. I last saw her when we were doing The Xtra Factor and stuff."

Girls Aloud split up in 2013. Shortly after, rumours swirled that some of the band members had fallen out – namely that there was a divide between Nadine Coyle and Sarah, and Cheryl and her best friends Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

The Fight For This Love singer has been keeping a very low-profile since welcoming her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne in March. Cheryl hasn't been pictured out and about in months, but earlier this week she thrilled fans by posting a new photo of herself back at work. Wearing a plain white blouse with jeans and a fresh-faced make-up look, the star was dressed down for a L'Oréal photoshoot. "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit," she wrote on Instagram.